CBSE Class 12 results to be declared today

In an examination rigged with paper leaks and protests, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of Class 12 on Saturday, exactly a month after the economics retest on April 25. The board had said the retest will not delay results. However, it has not mentioned the time when the results will be available.

The Class 12 examinations started after March 5 and were scheduled to finish on April 13, but the paper leak in economics forced the board to conduct a retest on April 25.

This year too the CBSE is hosting its results online and the students can access their results on http://www.results.nic.in, http://www.cbseresults.nic.in, http://www.cbse.nic.in. The schools will automatically get their entire results on registered emails.

For the first time, students can access their results through Google search engine http://www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine http://www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from the Playstore.

The post-result CBSE counselling will begin from May 26 till June 9 from 8 am to 10 pm on all days. This is an outreach programme and the tele-counselling is offered free of cost and voluntarily by trained counsellors and principals.

The board has also introduced a ‘Centralized access system’ similar to that of a call centre. For better accessibility and convenience, the students can dial toll-free number 1800 11 8004 from any part of the country and get in touch with operators for general queries related to result or with counsellors for one-to-one telephonic counselling.

This year, 2.03 lakh students appeared for Class 12 examination. Panchkula region, comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh, saw an overall pass percentage of 83.7 last year, better than the national average of 82.05.

