CBSE class 12 results: Only 2.47 per cent students requested for verification of marks

After a news report that alleged that CBSE has adopted “faulty evaluation process” in class 12 exams, the board on Monday clarified that it has received requests for verification of marks from only 2.47 per cent of the students.

As per the report, there has been an increase in the number of verification requests by students who allege that there have been severe faults in the evaluation process.

According to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the percentage of students applying for verification of marks in 2014, 2015 and 2016 were 2.31, 2.09 and 2.53 respectively. In a statement, CBSE said this year out of total answer scripts evaluated for Class 12 examination, only 2.47 per cent answer scripts were applied for verification by the students.

"There is no unprecedented increase in the number of applications for verification as stated in some news reports," CBSE said.

CBSE has assured that the answer scripts were evaluated by experienced subject teachers at more than 2000 evaluation centres located across India.

The board also said that it had done away with the process of re-evaluation on the basis of a decision taken by its examination committee and the Governing Body in June 2016. As per the data, there was no change in marks after re-evaluation in more than 99.98 per cent cases.

This year, a total of 10,98,891 students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year, results of which were announced on May 28.

