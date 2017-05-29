CBSE class 12 results: Not letting disability get in the way, these students pass with flying colours

Kunwar Arora has 100 per cent hearing loss when he was only three years old. Kunwar Arora has 100 per cent hearing loss when he was only three years old.

Despite being physically challenged, these students did not let their disability deter them from performing well in the exams.

Kunwar Arora (89.4%)

Humanities

Vivek High School, Sector 38, Chandigarh.

Kunwar Arora has 100 per cent hearing loss when he was only three years old. He wants to pursue his graduation in liberal studies which constitutes 26 subjects. Kunwar is a sport-loving person. He appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and got 76th rank. He wants to join civil services but he first wants to peruse his studies. Kunwar, whose mother is a subject expert in Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) and father is a government contractor, is a music lover. Apart from sports and music, Kunwar is also fond of dogs; he has one.

His mother Seema Arora said that when Kunwar lost his hearing, she got disturbed but the way he is doing in studies has made her forget everything about that incident. She has one daughter who is persuing law from Panjab University.

“I was never worried about his studies. Kunwar also got 8.4 CGPA in his Class X. We always supported him. He also writes blogs and people invite him to write for them. He has never taken any tutions and he judges the lip movements,” she added.

Rahul Bhatia (87.6%)

Commerce

Bhavan Vidyalaya

Despite being partially visually impaired, Rahul Bhatia, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, scored 87.6 per cent marks in Commerce stream. Rahul is suffering from familial exudative vitreoretinopathy that causes development of blood vessels in the retina which obstruct his visibility.

His parents say that when Rahul was an infant, doctors had said that he would never be able to study and that the disease was not curable. However, through sheer determination, Rahul scored 75 per cent in Class X and has improved upon his score now.

Rahul said, “All the credit goes to my friends, family and teachers, who always stood by me and supported me at every step. Positive thinking has kept me going. My parents’ support and love helped me to reach this stage. I will pursue BCom.”

His father Naveen Bhatia is a manager in a private company while his mother Reena Bhatia is a lecturer at Teachers Training Institute.

Proud of her son’s achievements, Reena said that Rahul’s dedication and hardwork proved everyone wrong. She said that he continued his studies for six to seven hours every day. In his school, he was made to sit on the first bench always so that he could see the blackboard. Naveen said that they never thought their child would emerge meritorious in academics.

