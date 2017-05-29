CBSE Class 12 results declared: ‘Tough papers, strict evaluation hit performance’

AMID THE row over the marks moderation policy, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its Class XII results on Sunday. The Chennai region, which includes Maharashtra, emerged as the second best performer, with a pass percentage of 92.6, the same as last year.

With 100 in Maths and a 99 in Chemistry, Samika Sanjay Anand, a Science student from the RN Podar High School in Santacruz, secured 98 per cent. Anand, who appears to have scored the highest marks in the city, said she was interested in pursuing a career in research. “I wish to do a PhD in Chemistry from either an IIT or TIFR or IISC,” said the 17-year-old, adding that she will now join a BSc course in Mumbai.

In the Commerce stream, Kashish Solanki from Apeejay School in Nerul secured 97.4 percentage. At Ryan International School, Kandivli, 33 students secured above 90 percent and at St Joseph’s School, Panvel, the number was 13.

Kalpana Dwivedi, principal of St Joseph’s in Panvel, said the school had recorded a pass percentage of 100. “Not a single student has failed or fallen into the compartmental category,” said Dwivedi.

However, some other city schools said the results were poorer compared with last year. Deepshikha Srivastava, principal of Rajhans Vidyalaya in Andheri, said the overall result was not good. “Students seem to have fared poorly, particularly in Maths and Physics,” she said.

While some principals blamed the poor performance on stricter correction, others attributed it to tough question papers. However, principals and teachers also speculated on whether the board had actually moderated marks this year.

Under the CBSE’s marks moderation policy, the board tweaks or grants grace marks to make up for the differences in the difficulty levels of different sets of question papers in a subject. However, the policy was misused to inflate marks resulting in stiffer cut-offs, and this year the board decided to do away with it.

The decision was quashed by the Delhi High Court last week and the board was forced to continue with the moderation for this year.

However, principals and teachers in the city said that since the court verdict came only days before declaration of result, the results may not have been moderated. “The papers were corrected much before the court verdict. It is difficult to say whether the marks were moderated at all and what was the method used,” said the principal of a city school, on the condition of anonymity.

