CBSE class 12 results: Beating disability, 17-year-old Harmehar scores 91.4%

Harmehar Kaur Grewal has shown that physical discomfort is no barrier to achievement, as she scored 91.4 per cent in her Class XII CBSE results. The 17-year-old was left paralysed from neck down after a road accident five years ago.

Second in her school, APS Kirkee, in the Humanities stream, Kaur is the daughter of an Army officer.

The accident, which had left her immobile, required her to do strenuous physiotherapy on a daily basis, which not only ate into her time but led to pain and fatigue. “I could attend only the first five lectures in school, the rest of the time went in therapy and commuting to and from the hospital. I used to get only two hours every day to study, but I was determined to do well. My teachers and parents supported me a lot. It is very important to have such a support system,” she said.

Though there has been improvement in the years that followed, with Grewal now being able to write with her right hand, her left side is still weak. The teen pointed out that she has now come to a ‘86 per cent disability status’. Though she still needs support to walk and can’t get up on her own, and has problems while speaking, Grewal hopes to get better with time.

Interested in painting, she recently had an exhibition of her works at Balgandharva Gallery. Acryclic on canvas is my favourite medium, she added.

At present, an Arts degree in economics is what interests her, but her long-term goal is to set up an NGO to help the differently-abled. “I have lived this life and know the challenges. I am lucky to have so much support and such a loving family. But there are many disabled people who don’t have enough resources for treatment, to study. Some are forced to commit suicide. I want to work for them,” she said further.

