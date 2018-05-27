CBSE Class XII results: Love for psychology brought this visually impaired student to city

Students celebrate after declaration of CBSE results on Saturday. (Express photo) Students celebrate after declaration of CBSE results on Saturday. (Express photo)

“I fell in love with psychology in Class XI, and wanted to pursue it from LSR College. This was one of the reasons I moved out Patna — so I could get a little more exposure,” said 17-year-old Lavanya Jha, a student of Delhi Public School, RK Puram who has come in third in the differently abled category in the Class XII CBSE Boards.

Jha, who has more than 40% visual impairment, scored 97 marks in sociology, English and informatic practices and 98 in psychology and political science. She came in behind A Vijay Ganesh from Palakkad, Kerala, who scored 98.4%, and Pooja Kumari from Dehradun, who got 97.7%.

Jha said she would regularly study three-four hours a day, which helped her succeed. Her mother Chetna is a homemaker, and her father Abhay Kumar Deepak works at a private bank. Her elder sister studies law from Indraprastha University.

Read | Class XII CBSE results soar, now for cut-off competition

“When I first heard about my marks, I couldn’t believe it. It has slowly sunk in, and I’m quite happy,” she said, adding that when she wasn’t studying, she would spend time reading books and drawing.

In the disabled category, the number of students scoring 95% and above increased from 21 last year to 25. As many as 141 scored 90% and above, up from 125 last year. A total of 2,836 appeared, and the pass percentage is 87.52%.

(The writer, Promit Chakroborty, is an intern with The Indian Express)

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App