CBSE Class 12 results 2017: What is marks moderation policy?

CBSE 12th results 2017: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may have released the results of Class 12 by now, however due to High Court’s direction to continue with marks moderation this year, they are holding the results. But what is the marks moderation policy?

What is marks moderation policy?

To bring uniformity in results and to make up for the differences in the difficulty levels of different sets of question papers in the same subject, education boards across India adopted the policy. CBSE first adopted the practice of moderation in 1992. Last month, all 32 Boards have agreed to adopt the NCERT curriculum for subjects such as science and mathematics.

Why boards wants to discontinue this practice?

While the idea was to maintain parity in the pass percentage across years, the practice has been misused to artificially inflate board marks.

Recently, the education minister of Assam also pointed out that the state is tweaking results to show growth in education sector by the government.

How marks moderation policy spiked the cut-off?

Delhi University, along with the country’s best universities, have witnessed extremely high percentage. The cut-off for some popular courses even touched 100 per cent.

What if the policy gets scrapped?

It would mean that the CBSE results could witness a drop in student performance for the first time in many years. The numbers of 90- and 95 percenters are expected to fall.

What did High Court said?

The High Court on Monday said the policy is “unfair and irresponsible”. It also asked why it cannot be implemented from next year as the results are expected to be announced in a few days.

CBSE has met the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and the result declaration date will be announced anytime soon.

