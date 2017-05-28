CBSE class 12 results 2017: More than 10,000 score above 95 per cent

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared this year’s class 12 board exam results on Sunday, which candidates can access from the official website of the board. This year, about 10,091 students scored at least 95 per cent.
There are also 63,247 students who scored more than 90 per cent. The pass percentage is 82.02 per cent which is lower than last year’s 83.05 per cent. Raksha Gopal, who scored 99.6 per cent and 498 marks took the top position among all class 12 and humanities stream students. In the second and third positions are Bhumi Sawant, Aditya Jain and Mannat Luthra scoring 497 and 496 marks respectively.
Among the 10,20,762 students who appeared for the exam, about 8,37,229 passed the exams while 1,03,855 have been placed for the 2017 compartment exams.
The CBSE has also opened a helpline number for counselling of its students post results.
“65 counsellors will talk to students and parents on the helpline number between 8 am to 10 pm,” an official said. The pass percentage this year is 82.02 per cent which is lower than last year’s 83.05 per cent. About 1,03,855 students have been placed for the compartment exams. Students can call on the toll free helpline number 18000118004 for psychological counselling.
The results are being hosted on cbse.nic.in with the technical support of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) of the Department of Information Technology, Communications and Information Technology Ministry. The results were released for all 10 regions of the board simultaneously with the highest number of candidates— 2,58,321— appeared from Delhi.
- May 28, 2017 at 3:47 pmCONGRATULATIONS to all students who passed. Any student scoring above 60 should get opportunity in his desired stream of further education. I take this opportunity to request our beloved PM NaMo to take immediate and fast steps to promote merit and merit only and remove reservations. Make more opportunities available where reservations itself become meaningless - when abundant ins utions available - more than the required - reservation becomes automatically meaningless. Nobody will care to book a berth in a train which runs always with vacancy.Reply