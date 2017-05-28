CBSE class 12 results 2017 declared: Here are the highlights

CBSE class 12 results 2017: Raksha Gopal from Amity International School, Noida scored the highest marks in the country this year. CBSE class 12 results 2017: Raksha Gopal from Amity International School, Noida scored the highest marks in the country this year.

CBSE class 12 results 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for the Class 12 board exams on Sunday at 10 am. The board examinations this year were delayed by a week this year due to the assembly elections which were conducted in five states including Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The CBSE had not released the date of the results until Friday when it was announced that the class 12 results will be declared on Sunday “forenoon”. Here are five things you need to know about the class 12 board results for 2017:

1. Toppers:

Raksha Gopal from Amity International School, Noida scored the highest marks in the country this year. She is a student of the Arts stream and has scored 99.6 per cent. Her score is two points higher than Sukriti Gupta who had topped the CBSE Class 12 boards last year.

Raksha is closely followed by Bhumi Sawant from Chandigarh who has scored 99.4 per cent securing the second position. The third position is at a tie between Aditya Jain and Mannat Luthra. Both these students are from Bhavan Vidyalaya in Chandigarh and have scored 99.2 per cent.

2. Pass percentage:

The pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 results 2017 was held at 82.02 per cent. The percentage has dipped by 1.5 per cent this year as compared to the previous year’s pass percentage of 83.05 per cent. Girls have fared better than boys this year with their pass percentage 9.5 per cent higher than that of boys. Girls have secured a pass percentage of 87.50 while boys have secured a pass percentage of 78.

Among the regions, Trivendum has the highest pass percentage of 95.62 per cent. It is followed by Chennai with a pass percantage of 92.6 and Delhi with a pass percentage of 88.37.

3. Students:

A total of 10,98,891 students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year. Among the students who participated, there were 4,60,026 girls and 6,38,865 boys. Delhi had the highest number of students— 2,58,321— who had registered for the Class 12 exams. There were 19,85,397 student who registered from both classes 10 and 12.

4. High scores:

This year, there were more students scoring at least 95 per cent than last year. The CBSE said that there are about 10,091 students who scored from 95 to 100 per cent this year as compared to last year’s 9,351 students. There are also 63,247 students who scored more than 90 per cent.

5. Compartment:

While 8,37,229 students have passed, about 9.73 per cent of the students who appeared for the class 12 board exams will be appearing for the compartment exams. There are 1,03,855 who will be appearing for the compartment papers this year.

