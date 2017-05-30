CBSE Class 12 results 2017: Know steps for verification of marks

CBSE Class 12 results 2017: Here’s how to apply for revaluation or rechecking. CBSE Class 12 results 2017: Here’s how to apply for revaluation or rechecking.

CBSE Class 12 results 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for Class 12 Board examination on May 28, 2017. This year’s pass percentage has dropped from 83.05 to 82 per cent. Students who wish to apply for revaluation or rechecking can follow the procedure written below:

Steps to verify the CBSE Class 12 marks or answer sheets:

1) The candidates are required to submit the application for verification of marks. Last year, the application forms submission date was May 28, however the results were released on May 21.

2) The application fee is Rs 300 per subject. The students have to submit the application and fees through online gateway or e-challan.

3) The candidate have to apply online for marks/ grades/ photocopy of answer book. No fees will be accepted offline, that is, through postal service.

4) The Board will upload the verified marks on its website. In case of mistake detected, a formal letter will be sent.

5) Only those candidates who have applied for the verification of marks will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of the evaluted answer book.

6) The candidates can apply for re-evaluation of marks only in English Core, English Elective (NCERT), English Elective (CBSE), Hindi Core, Hindi Elective, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Business Studies, Economics and Accountancy. The students can apply for re-evaluation of a maximum of 10 questions.

7) Students need to pay Rs 100 per question.

Steps to apply online to verify Class 12 CBSE result 2017:

– Visit the official website

– Click on the link ‘Online Application Submission for Verification/Photocopy of Answerbook/Re-evaluation’

– Enter the required details and proceed

