CBSE Class 12 results 2017: What are the passing marks?

CBSE Class 12 results 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the results of Class 12 on Sunday morning. With the results round the corner, students are worried about their scores and whether they would pass and how much will be the passing marks. Here are some points to make you understand how overall percentage is calculated:

1. Percentage:

In order to clear each subject, students would be required to score at least 33 per cent of the total score. Different subjects have different total marks. Students should calculate their scores accordingly.

Even internals, practicals and theory exams have such a scheme. Students need to score at least 33 per cent in their internals and practicals to pass the subject and at least 33 per cent in the board theory examination in order to clear the subject as a whole.

For instance, if the total marks in the theory paper of Chemistry is 70, then students need to score at least 23.1 in order to pass. If the total internal marks are 30, students need to score 9.9 in order to pass the internals/practicals. Overall, a student must score 33 out of a 100 marks in each subject so as to pass.

2. Grades:

The assessment of Work Experience, Art Education and Physical and Health Education will be graded. Both the internal and practical marks for all subjects will be assigned one of the following grades— A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D1, D2 and E.

A1 – Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

A2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

E – Failed candidates

The “E” grade means that the candidate has scored below 33 per cent. To clear the subject, students need a higher grade than E.

3. Merit:

The students who have scored among the top 1 per cent of all the candidates will be awarded “Merit Certificates”. This will be calculated by rounding the number of candidates who appear for the subject to the nearest 1000. In case of a tie, all candidates who have scored the same will be awarded the merit certificate.

4. Compartment:

Students who fail up to two subjects can appear for Compartment exams which are held in the months of July an August. Candidates will be declared as “Passed” if they manage to clear the subject during the compartment exams. Those who fail the compartments will be deemed as “failed” and can appear for all subjects again the following year.

To be eligible for the compartment exams, students should have cleared the internal assessment of the subject and should not have failed more than two subjects in the board exams. Students will have the option to either appear for internal and practical marks again or can retain the marks from the previous year.

5. Improvement:

To appear for the improvement papers candidates are required to have passed the subject during the March board exams. Students can appear for improvement in more than one of the main subjects. Students who have appeared for the March exams through the Vocational stream may appear for the improvement paper the following year. Provided that he/she has not pursued higher education during the time, a student under the vocational stream can appear as private candidates. No one will be allowed to appear for an improvement paper more than once.

