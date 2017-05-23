CBSE directed to keep marks moderation policy, class 12 results likely to be delayed

The High court had on Monday termed the move of scrapping the marks moderation policy as “unfair and irresponsible”. The High court had on Monday termed the move of scrapping the marks moderation policy as “unfair and irresponsible”.

The Delhi High Court has on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue its policy of giving grace marks to students for difficult questions. The decision to get rid of the marks moderation policy was challenged by a parent and a lawyer who argued that this would have a “drastic effect on the students”.

The petitioners said it was especially bad for students who are planning to study abroad. The High court had on Monday termed the move of scrapping the policy as “unfair and irresponsible” and directed the Board to continue the policy.

Due to this, the board is not likely to release the results of the class 12 board exams on Wednesday as there may be a delay in this process if marks need to be adjusted. The board has not yet released any notification regarding the class 12 result declaration date or time and has not responded to inquiries by Indian Express Online regarding the same.

The results were initially expected to be released by May 24, however, the CBSE has not specified any date for the same. Meanwhile the University of Delhi has already released the admission forms for undergraduate students with a deadline until June 12.

