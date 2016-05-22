CBSE Class 12 result 2016: Not defined by my marks but by personality, says Sukriti Gupta

Topper Sukriti Gupta celebrates with family at their residence in Ashok Vihar. Express photo Topper Sukriti Gupta celebrates with family at their residence in Ashok Vihar. Express photo

Delhi girl Sukriti Gupta may have topped the CBSE Class XII board examination with 99.4 per cent marks, but she insists that her marks don’t define her. An aspiring engineer, she said it is what she “loves to do” that will determine who she is, more than her marks.

A student of Montfort School, Ashok Vihar, Sukriti scored 497 marks out of 500. She got the perfect score in Physics and Chemistry, and 99 marks each in English, Mathematics and Computer Science.

“I am not defined by my marks; it’s just another thing. It is my personality and what I love to do which defines me,” said Sukriti.

The things she “loves to do” include reading novels and magazines, swimming and watching TV. Incidentally, it was her friend who told her how much she has scored. “My parents, sister and I were about to sign into the CBSE website to check my result, when my friend called and told me that I had got 497/500. Then my class teacher called and said I was the all-India topper,” said Sukriti, on the eve of her JEE advanced exam.

“I hope for things, but don’t expect anything. I knew I had written my papers well, and I was definitely hoping to do well but didn’t think I’d top,” she added.

To pursue her dream of becoming an engineer, she went for coaching at FIITJEE, but didn’t take any tuition for the boards. “I studied hard and relied on that. I didn’t feel the need to take tuition. But I went for extra classes to prepare for JEE advanced as I want to join IIT and become an engineer,” she said.

Sukriti said she did not stop watching TV or using the internet during her exams. “I watched one hour of television every day. Some days, even longer,” she said.

“I want to be an engineer and study at IIT Delhi but I have kept my options open. I don’t believe in excessive planning but in taking one step at a time. I will decide my future course after sitting for the competitive exams,” she added.

Her advice to those taking boards in the future is to “follow NCERT books strictly, not fall into the trap of studying 14 hours a day and not expect any last minute miracles”.

(With PTI inputs)

