CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam analysis: Students find paper easy

CBSE conducted Class 12 psychology paper exam today and as per experts the paper was easy and direct questions were asked. Nothing was out of syllabus and questions were given from the surface level of NCERT textbook. Dr Akanksha Lall, PGT Psychology, VidyaGyan School said, “Though difficult and tricky questions were expected from certain topics of therapeutic approach and attitude and social cognition but CBSE gave a pleasant surprise by setting direct questions.”

Section-wise distribution:

— Part-A consisted of all the questions from the NCERT textbook. There was no language change in the questions. Students who had thoroughly studied from the NCERT book can easily score in this part.

— Part-B consisted of questions in a tweaked language but were based on NCERT questions exercises.

— Part-C had no difficult or out of syllabus questions for that matter.

— Part-D was straight hence having content for this part was easy.

— Part-E was attempted by all the students several times during their pre-boards and class tests.

Students who have given a complete read to the NCERT textbook will easily be able to obtain a full score. The paper was not lengthy, hence managing time was not difficult during the exam. Unlike last year, there was enough time and content to write under each question with examples where ever needed. “Much thanks to CBSE and my psychology teacher, this was a paper where I can expect 100,” said Megha, a student.

