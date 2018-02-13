CBSE Class 12 Physics paper: Last few days preparation tips

Do solve the sample papers issued by CBSE and previous years’ board question paper. Do solve the sample papers issued by CBSE and previous years’ board question paper.

CBSE will conduct class 12 paper from March 5 onwards and the Physics paper will be held on March 9. A score of at least 33 per cent in their internals and practicals is required to pass the subject and at least 33 per cent in the board theory examination to clear the subject as a whole. These tips will help you score and prepare strategically for the physics paper.

— To answer the numerical and reasoning based questions one should have all the definitions, derivations and their inferences on his/her finger tips. So focus seriously on them.

— Board examination is strictly based on the NCERT textbook so it is imperative to go through the NCERT text thoroughly. Keep in mind, you need to do a critical reading of the text. That is, while reading, keep asking questions like ‘why’ and ‘how’.

— Physics is not learning the facts but the ability to apply the knowledge in practical situations. So when you read any concept try to spend some time in thinking about the application of that concept also.

— After a critical reading of the text, do see the examples solved in the book and solve the practice questions.

— The paper has a mandatory question on drawing a diagram of a device or a graph. While preparing for these questions pay attention to the key features of the diagram. For example, while drawing a diagram of variation of resistivity of metals with temperature students generally do a mistake of starting the plot from zero whereas resistivity is not zero at zero degree centigrade.

— It is not how much you know but how well you understand a question and how appropriately you answer the question that gets you good grades. For that be focussed on writing only what you have been asked instead of writing irrelevant details. That will save your time which you can use on other difficult questions.

— While preparing for examination when students start a new unit they spend all their time studying the new unit and in this bargain forget the earlier units completely. They should keep revising the earlier done units also frequently so that they may not forget what they have learnt earlier.

— While taking the exam, start with the questions you are sure about. It will boost up your confidence level and save your time also which can be used in doing the questions which you find challenging.

— Do solve the sample papers issued by CBSE and previous years’ board question paper. Learn to write appropriate answers in the given time limit.

And finally, three days before the board exam do solve three full question papers consecutively with a time slot of 3 hrs. It will condition your body and mind for the actual examination.

The author is PGT Physics, Vidyagyan School

