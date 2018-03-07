CBSE class 12 exams 2018: Students find physics paper challenging, check analysis

Exams for both class 10 and 12 started from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same. (PTI photo) Exams for both class 10 and 12 started from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same. (PTI photo)

The CBSE class 12 science students appeared for their second major subject today, which was that of physics. Exams for both class 10 and 12 started from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same. The first paper for class 12 students was that of English and almost all the students were happy with this year’s paper. Check out the entire analysis of today’s physics paper for class 12 below.

Time consuming calculation

Two questions out of five in one marker were indirect. The two markers were straightforward and easy. The three markers were considerably lengthy and time consuming and the students found the calculation time consuming.

Numericals were challenging

Some students found difficulty in comprehending the question on ‘Expression for Magnetic Field for Toroid’ as it was an indirect one. About 50 per cent of three markers were numerical problems which made the section a bit challenging. The entire paper was more application based rather than theoretical.

Overall analysis

The overall the difficulty level of question paper was higher than the last year. The students found it quite challenging and came up with mixed responses.

The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. A total number of 16,38,428 students have registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, total 11,86,306 students will be appearing. Students can find the entire datesheet of the exams at the official website – cbse.nic.in

Inputs contributed by CS Tripathi, PGT Physics, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr

