CBSE Class 12 Maths exam 2018: Last minute tips and reminders

It is only through practice and time management that one can score high in mathematics. It is only through practice and time management that one can score high in mathematics.

CBSE class 12 mathematics exam 2018: The CBSE class 12 students will be appearing for their mathematics board exam on March 21. The subject is both dreaded and loved by the students and as only two days are left for the paper, students might be busy with the last moment revision. Students use its scoring nature to boost their overall percentage. Even after practicing the problems several times, times students are not confident enough. It is only through practice and time management that one can score high in mathematics.

Here are few last-minute tips which will help enhance your performance:

1) Revise the list of all important formulaes and concepts. Understand the usage of the formulaes.

2) If there are any doubts, get them cleared as soon as possible from your teachers.

3) Focus on NCERT books for studying as majority of questions are framed from it. Also, practice questions from other books, in addition to NCERT.

4) Revise and practice writing down the steps for solving a question, as the process also gains marks.

5) Practice solving previous year papers and sample papers within the time limit of the official exam.

6) Quickly identify your weak areas, where you are unable to answer or answer incorrectly.

7) Increase your speed in answering. This will help you complete the exam on time and will also provide you some time for revising.

8) Long answer questions are scoring and are generally from algebra, three dimensional geometry, calculus, probability, relation and function, so prepare accordingly.

Important reminders

Admit card: In any case, do not forget to carry your admit card. Without it, you won’t be allowed to appear for the exam

Read carefully: About 15 minutes time will be provided for reading the question paper. You should also check out the marks assigned to each question

Do not forget stationery: You will be required to make some diagrams. So, do not forget to carry your pencils, scales, sharpener and eraser.

On the day of the exam

Plan to show up at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the exam. Keep calm and do not panic. Try to review your note cards once more. Start the exam with the questions you already know and attempt the rest in the end.

Inputs by Archana Aggarwal, Maths teacher, MRIS, Sector-14, Faridabad

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd