CBSE Class 12 Maths exam 2018: Balanced paper, straight questions but lengthy

Most of the students finished it on time as the questions were mainly NCERT based. Most of the students finished it on time as the questions were mainly NCERT based.

CBSE class 12 students appeared for their maths paper today, on March 21. Considered a challenging but scoring subject, the paper this year was found to be quite easy and straightforward by the students. Some students found the paper a little lengthy, most of the students finished it on time as the questions were mainly NCERT based. Nothing was out of the syllabus and there was no surprise element. The paper was mostly based on the concepts given in NCERT.

This was after a long time that the question paper was entirely based on the sample paper issued by CBSE. Six mark questions in section D were exactly from the NCERT. Difficulty level and applications of concepts in most of the questions were as per expectations of average students.

Section wise review

Section A

Three questions were direct but question on binary operations was slightly twisted.

Section B

Most of the questions were same or similar as given in NCERT exercises. CBSE has set the paper very carefully keeping all the norms and parameter in minds.

Section C

Section C was slightly lengthy and students might have faced problem in solving questions on ‘properties of determinants’ and ‘differential equations’. Question based on ‘tangent and normal’ was also slightly twisted to test the students’ knowledge in depth.

Section D

Section D which constitutes long answer questions proved to be the easiest. Questions were asked from the expected topics like equivalence relations, elementary operations, solving linear equation of three variable by matrix methods, application of integrals, limit of sum and linear programming. All these questions were of average difficulty level.

Mr Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational content, Toppr.com said, “Questions on three-dimensional geometry and different equations were comparatively easy than last year. Marks’ weightage was similar as compared to that of last year. Maximum number of questions were from vector algebra, determinants and probability. Achieving 70-80 marks out of 100 is easy”.

Most students are satisfied with their performance. An average student who would have prepared well, with his concepts cleared, can easily score above 90 and bright students can obtain full 100 marks.

Ranjhum Goel, student of Manav Rachna International School said, ”If students have gone through NCERT and exemplar, it would be very easy to score 90 plus marks in this paper. Those who have studied NCERT thoroughly and have practiced the last 10 years question papers, they would have found the paper easy”.

Overall analysis

The paper was very balanced and smartly designed to test all the basic understanding of the concepts. Overall, the question paper tested the students on every skill like knowledge, understanding and application of concepts.

Inputs by Anup Tiwari, Mathematics Coordinator, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd