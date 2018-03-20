CBSE Class 12 History exam 2018: Easy paper with direct questions, check analysis

A total number of 16,38,428 students had registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, a total of 11,86,306 students had registered. (Representational image) A total number of 16,38,428 students had registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, a total of 11,86,306 students had registered. (Representational image)

CBSE conducted the history paper for class 12 students today, on March 20. Exams for both class 10 and 12 started from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same. Students now would be appearing for their next paper tomorrow, on March 21, which is that of mathematics. Today’s exam was easy and balanced. Most of the students were happy and it is expected that even the average students can score A1 or A2 marks easily.

Tanya Chaudhary, student, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr said, “The question paper was fantastic. There were mostly source based questions and the map question was easy and simple”. Short and long question answers were easily attempted by the students. Source-based questions were very scoring. Few students were confused about the one mark Buddhist site identification question of a map, that whether the answer is Nashik or Ajanta.

Part A

All questions of two marks were very easy except one question related to limitation laws of 1859.

Part B

All questions of four marks were scoring and to the point. Questions on Sufism, Ibn Battuta, hill stations, economic and social conditions during 600 BC, role of Taluqdars in 1857 was very easy.

Part C

All long questions of eight marks related to communal politics, Buddhism, Mughal nobles and household were easy but a bit time-consuming.

Part D

Source-based questions related to Colin Makenzie, salt tax and social rules were too easy to be scored.

Part E

In map work, one Buddhist identification site was tough.

Overall analysis

The question paper was direct and a mix of the past year papers. An average student who has done a thorough revision from the NCERT can score above 90 easily.

Sudeeksha Bhati, Student, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr said, “The history question paper was average, could be easily attempted with thorough revision and strategic study.”

The first paper for class 12 students was that of English this year. A total number of 16,38,428 students had registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, a total of 11,86,306 students had registered. Students can find the entire datesheet of the exams at the official website – cbse.nic.in

Inputs by Dr Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, PGT History, Vidyagyan Leadership Academy, Bulandshahr

