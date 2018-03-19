CBSE Class 12 History exam 2018: Important last minute tips to ace the exam

The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4.

CBSE class 12 history exam 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting class 12 history board exam tomorrow, on March 20. A vast subject which requires thorough reading and memorizing of facts, students can score pretty well in it if they’ve been regular with their studies and have focused on understanding rather then mugging.

Here are some last minute suggestions and tips to perform well in the exam:

Revising the notes: Students should do complete revision of the notes of the syllabus (lesson 1 to 15) with proper concentration. They should revise some chapters twice e.g. Indus valley civilisation, Thinkers, Revolt of 1857 and national freedom movement.

Practicing the map work: Students should observe the location of the important cities and towns as per the syllabus. Important map work should be practiced e.g. sites of Indus valley civilisation, centres of revolt of 1857 and places associated with national freedom movement.

Reading NCERT textbook sources: Student should read the sources given in the NCERT textbook. They should understand the concept properly as these sources are marks scoring.

Read the question paper carefully: Students should read the question paper carefully in the extra 15 minutes allotted for reading the same. They should understand the demand of the question and then after proper concentration write their answers.

Answer in headings, followed in points and time management: Short and Long answer should be written in headings followed by points. These points should cover the introduction, main content and conclusion of the demand answer. While writing the answers follow the time management.e.g. 3 long question answers should be completed in 45 minutes.

Tricks to remember the important names of sites, centres and places associated

Within the chapter: Students can formulate short tricks to remember the important names of sites, centres and places associated with the topics in the chapters.

e.g. Short trick to remember the names of the important sites of Indus valley civilisation.

“HCL – MBD – SK”

H-Harappa, C-Chanhudaro, L-Lothal, M-Mohenjodaro, B-Banawali, D-Dholavira, S-Shortughai and

K-Kalibangan.

Revision of the answers: Students should revise the answers written by them before submitting the answer sheet to the invigilator to avoid the mistakes and score good marks.

Overall one should remember that hard work is the key to success.”

Inputs from Dr Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, PGT-History, VidyaGyan Leadership Academy

