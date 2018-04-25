CBSE Class 12 Economics re-test: students expect tough paper

A day before the exam, however, the general consensus among Tricity students is that the paper will be tough. (Express photo Jasbir Malhi/File) A day before the exam, however, the general consensus among Tricity students is that the paper will be tough. (Express photo Jasbir Malhi/File)

On March 26, CBSE Class XII students had walked out of their exam centres after writing an “easy” economics paper, only to find out that it had been leaked on social media barely 90 minutes before the examination. While police are probing the case, thousands of students will sit for a retest on Wednesday, hoping that this time there will be no hiccups.

A day before the exam, however, the general consensus among Tricity students is that the paper will be tough. Many said they were nervous, especially those who wrote a good paper before.

“I’ve been waiting for this day. I’m nervous as I fear the paper will be tough. This is what all my friends are saying too,” said Vivek Chhabra, a commerce student.

Another student, Aakriti Kalka, said she was taking it easy. “After last exam, we went into a holiday mode. But, there’s a feeling that we’ll be punished with a tough retest,” she said.

Kalka added that their last physical education paper was quite tough as compared to previous years, and this had injected fear among them that the economics paper would also be difficult.

Anjali

Gandhi, also a commerce student, said her plans for further studies got ruined because of the retest. “I was happy as the (economics) paper was perhaps the easiest, but now I’m nervous that I’ll not be able to write a good paper,” she said.

Parents said this had put a lot of pressure on the students who were preparing for various entrance tests.

While Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be held on May 13, Common Proficiency Test will be held in June.

“This amounts to mental harassment. My child has been worrying about CLAT and the economics retest so much that she now thinks she’ll end up performing poorly in both,” said the mother of a humanities student.

Teachers too feel that it is unfair on students who have worked hard all the year round.

Sonia Gagneja, an economics teacher in GMSSS-MHC, Manimajra, said, “My students have been calling me up for the past three days now. They feel that the paper will be tough and I can’t assure them otherwise. I spoke to some CBSE officials who have hinted that the difficulty level will be moderate, but how do I make students understand when they’re already under so much pressure?”

Some students, however, feel confident about the retest. Raghav Goyal, a commerce student, said, he followed the same routine as he did during the boards. “We can only walk into the exam hall with a positive frame of mind.”

