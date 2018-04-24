CBSE class 12 Economics re-test: Heads of exam centres instructed to take extra precautions

The board has also instructed that only centres’ superintendents (mostly school principals) have to collect papers from banks themselves and no other person from staff can do that The board has also instructed that only centres’ superintendents (mostly school principals) have to collect papers from banks themselves and no other person from staff can do that

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed center heads to take some extra precautions for the class 12 economics re-test scheduled for Wednesday. The economics paper for class 12 is being conducted again after paper got leaked. On March 26, students had written the exam and it was alleged that question papers were already circulated on WhatsApp and social media. Following this, CBSE announced re-test for April 25 leading to widespread anger among students.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a school principal said, “It has been reinforced by board officials today that in no case, question paper packets can be opened before 10 am. Earlier it was allowed to open them at 9.40 am and arrange them according to seating plan but now we have to open them at 10 am only. So, within fifteen minutes they have to be arranged for distribution at 10.15 am.”

The board has also instructed that only centres’ superintendents (mostly school principals) have to collect papers from banks themselves and no other person from staff can do that. “Earlier we used to give authority letter to our teachers and they were allowed to pick question papers from banks but now we ourselves have to collect as per CBSE orders,” said a principal.

More so, question papers cannot be picked from banks before 9 am and once they reach centres, a photograph of the sealed packet has to be clicked and sent to board officials at 10 am. Then again, a photograph of the opened packet has to be clicked and sent immediately thereafter. “Though earlier also we were sending photos of sealed and opened packets, now this rule has been made stricter,” said a principal.

Meanwhile, students are in no way happy with the re-test. Aditya Khurana, a student from Ludhiana said, “It has been over a month that we had prepared for exam and written it. Cancelling an exam after making students write it is a wrong decision. If there is no retest for class 10 maths which was also leaked, then why for us?”

Another student said, “The syllabus is so wide and it is a tough task to go through it again. Earlier we were going for tuition but now to study all over again, it is stressful. Plus there is another worry that what if question paper is tougher than last time? Earlier there was constant revision but now we are starting from scratch again.” “With this leak, CBSE’s image has been dented in minds of students and now they are not preparing as enthusiastically as they did for first time,” said a teacher.

