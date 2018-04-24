CBSE Class 12 Economics re-exam tomorrow: No new admit card to be issued, says CBSE

Around 6 lakh candidates are appearing for the re-examination tomorrow that was cancelled due to the paper leak incidents Around 6 lakh candidates are appearing for the re-examination tomorrow that was cancelled due to the paper leak incidents

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday rejected the reports that it will issue new admit cards for the Economics examination tomorrow. “The candidates will appear from the same allotted centres using the same admit card. Students are advised to follow the instructions as displayed earlier as no change has been made in the arrangements already notified,” the board mentioned in its official notification.

Around 6 lakh candidates will appear for the re-examination tomorrow that was cancelled due to the paper leak incidents. The examination will be held at around 4,000 centres across the country. The foreign students had been exempted from appearing in the examination as the board in its investigations found that the paper leak did not put any impact on their results.

Three men were arrested from Delhi in connection with the Economics paper leak, and 12 from Jharkhand for laeking the class 10 Mathematics paper. Tauqeer (26), a private tuition teacher and Rishab Singh (29) and Rohit (26) — who teach Physics and Chemistry at Mother Khazani Convent school in Bawana — were arrested for leaking the Class 12 Economics paper, said police.

According to police, the investigations revealed that two minor students hailing from Gaya and Chhapra had received the maths paper on their WhatsApp chat on March 27 night, a day before the examination. Satish Pandey and his associate Pankaj Singh, who run the Study Vision Coaching Centre in Chatra received the message. The team who is conducting the probe believed that a Class 11 student also played an important role in the leak.

Though the class 10 Mathematics paper was leaked, but CBSE had decided not to conduct the re-examination as the internal inputs and the board’s investigation indicated that the paper leak benefited only a very few persons.

In Punjab, the CBSE will also conduct the Class 10 and 12 re-examinations, which were cancelled due to Bharat bandh, on April 27 in Punjab.

