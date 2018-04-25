CBSE Class 12th Economics re-exam analysis 2018: Students rate paper tough and lengthy

CBSE Class 12 Economics re-exam 2018: Over 6 lakh students appeared for the examination that was conducted around 4,000 centres across the country CBSE Class 12 Economics re-exam 2018: Over 6 lakh students appeared for the examination that was conducted around 4,000 centres across the country

Central Board of Secondary Education has conducted the re-examination of Class 12 Economics paper Wednesday and over 6 lakh students appeared for the examination. According to the students, the paper this time was quite tough and a bit lengthy. Anish Dutta, a student of Hariyana Vidya Mandir, Kolkata said, “The paper was tough than the previous one and a bit lengthy, however, the exam was good.” “This time, I was not mentally prepared, and quite reluctant to appear for the examination again, no one likes to seat for the same examination again.”

“The paper was easy, but it was a bit tougher than the last one. As the paper was a bit lengthy, I can’t complete it on time.” “The re-examination hampered the preparation of entrance examinations, the NCHMCT JEE is on April 28, and just three days left to prepare for the examination.,” said a student Another student said, “I faced difficulty in attempting the micro section. The paper was quite difficult, and I am expecting marks between 50 to 60.”

Meanwhile, Aurkadeep Talukdar, a student of Hariyana Vidya Mandir, Kolkata said, “The paper was standard, and a month of time of preparation helps to make this paper better. Though I left some questions in the previous examination, but this time I attempted all.”

“Paper was comparatively easy, it followed the NCERT pattern and included direct questions. Average students should expect 80 plus marks. However, some questions are application based, with most in Section A,” said Oneeka Deep, a teacher of Vidyagyan Leadership Academy.

Last month, the CBSE was rocked by the paper leak incidents. Three from Delhi and 12 from Jharkhand were arrested in connection with Class 12 Economics and Mathematics paper leak.

The board did not conduct the Class 10 Mathematics re-examination citing that the internal inputs and the board’s investigation indicated that the paper leak benefited only a very few persons. In Punjab, the board will conduct the Class 10 and 12 re-examinations on April 27, which were cancelled due to Bharat bandh.

The Economics re-examination was held around 4,000 centres across the country. The foreign students had been exempted from appearing in the examination as the board in its investigations found that the paper leak did not put any impact on their results.

–With inputs from Arunima Karmakar, iebangla.com

