CBSE re-exam: Class 12 Economics paper to be held on April 25, Class 10 Maths paper only for Delhi and Haryana students

CBSE exam dates announced by the HRD secretary Anil Swarup today. (Representational image) CBSE exam dates announced by the HRD secretary Anil Swarup today. (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct Class 12 Economics paper on April 25, while Class 10 Maths examination is likely to be held in July, Education Secretary Anil Swarup said on Friday. Swarup added that the Class 10 Maths exam will be conducted for students from Haryana and Delhi only. “If the Class 10 Maths exam if at all happens, it will be held only in July,” said Swarup without giving details of the dates.

Swarup further said that the final decision for Class 10 re-examination will come out in 15 days. “As leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi and Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July,” said Swarup at a press conference in the national capital.

Regarding Class 10th re examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi & Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July: Secretary Education — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The education secretary added that since there had been no paper leak outside India, hence no re-examination will be held at exam centres situated outside the country. Expressing concern over the hardship faced by the students due the paper leak, Swarup assured action against the culprits. “We will nail the person who did this,” said Swarup.

The CBSE Class 12 Economics paper was held on Monday while the Maths paper was conducted on Wednesday this week. The paper leak rumours were buzzing all over the social media, much before the two papers were conducted. However, the CBSE has been denying the reports. It was only on Wednesday that the Board decided to re-conduct the exams.

An FIR was lodged by the board and the Delhi Police is probing the case. There are two cases – in the first case, the Board received a complaint through fax on March 23, alleging that a tutor at Rajinder Nagar was involved in the paper leak. It also named two schools in Rajinder Nagar. Later, the CBSE approached the Crime Branch with another complaint on March 26 evening.

“Children of various Delhi schools shared question papers on Whatsapp before exams. 11 school children, seven college, five tutors and two private persons have been questioned till now.” Special Commissioner of Police RP Upadhyay also told reporters on March 29 that police is trying to trace the trail of the alleged paper leak. “We have no information that this leakage is pan-India but if such a thing emerges, we will send teams outside Delhi,” Upadhyay said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd