CBSE Class 12 Economics exam 2018: Important tips and reminders

CBSE class 12 economics tips: CBSE will be conducting the economics exam for class 12 students on March 26, Monday. Students might be busy in revising the chapters and must be putting full efforts in leaving no stone unturned to perform well in the exam. Read the following tips to score well in the exam:

— Students must be aware that there are two books/sections in economics paper and both micro and macro should be thoroughly revised. Any mismanagement of revision time, for instance more time spent on micro may lead to under preparation of macro. It is highly relevant in the context of previous pre-boards in which some students prepared only one of the two.

— If any topic is still left to be studied, it should be covered latest by today as studying a topic takes more time than revising. So the next two days, Saturday and Sunday and even Monday morning can be exclusively used for revision.

— While revising, start with simple and brief units and then move to the complex ones. For e.g. in macro, out of five units, banking, budget and BOP (weightage of 6m+6m+6m=18m) can be revised first, so that almost 50 per cent macro is covered. Thereafter, move to income and employment unit (12m) which is comparatively easier than national income unit.

— Similar approach can be followed for micro as well. Instead of revising the order of chapters in syllabus/text books, after revising introductory units which has 4m, follow the order or demand, supply and price, then revenue cost and producer’s equilibrium. Second chapter, consumer’s equilibrium can be revised at last.

—Be aware about the weightage of units while revising and spend time accordingly.

— Along with content study and enrichment, be familiar with the type and nature of the questions from each content/topic. Learning a topic without being aware about the questions is not good.

— Answer according to the marks and as per the demand of the question. Four category of questions- 1m, 3m, 4m 6m – need different approach in answering. Draw diagrams and schedules wherever required, even if the question doesn’t mention the same, especially for long answer questions.

— Reading time 15 minutes- Read the entire paper carefully and then finalize the choice of questions. Answer those questions first which you are 100 per cent sure about in order to save time.

— Also students can decide/rank the order of answering questions especially for 4m and 6m. For e.g. Questions 10-12 in micro and 22-24 in macro are long answer questions of 6m each. If a student knows question 12 better than 10, it is advisable to attempt Q12 first and 10 later. Such planning is desirable during cool off time (first 15 minutes) so that a clear plan of action can be developed. Optimum use of 3.15 hrs in exam hall is the prime objective. Maintain the same pace throughout.

— Reserve last 10-15 minutes for revision of answer, checking of question, missing questions, any extra sentence/points to add etc.

Inputs by Biju Valsamma Gopalan, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr

