CBSE Class 12 Economics exam 2018: Challenging but easy paper, check analysis

CBSE class 12 economics analysis: CBSE students appeared for their economics paper today on March 26. This year due to change in the pattern, students were a bit anxious. But experts suggest that most questions were easy and of the moderate level and only a few questions were challenging. Unit wise weightage was followed and design of the paper was exactly as in the sample paper and in prescribed syllabus. The subdivision of questions were comparatively less than sample papers, but the design was the same.

Mrs, Shikha Bansal Economics teacher from Manav Racha International School said, “It was an easy paper and most of the questions were directly from the syllabus. There was little confusion in the MCQ portion like GST and subsidy. Also, it will be difficult to score 80 out of 80 in this paper. Overall it was a good paper”.

Numericals, diagrams and theory

A balance was maintained between all the three, unlike the previous year where numerical were given more weightage.

Students’ response

Students are happy as most of the questions were on predicted lines. Abhishek of class 12, section F, VidyaGyan school was ecstatic and expects very high marks. Likewise, another student Kavita is highly optimistic about scoring above 90 per cent.

Exams for both class 10 and 12 started from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same. The next exam for which students will be appearing is that of biology, which will be conducted tomorrow, on March 27. A total number of 16,38,428 students had registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, a total of 11,86,306 students had registered. Students can find the entire datesheet of the exams at the official website – cbse.nic.in

With inputs from Biju Valsamma Gopalan, PGT in Economcs, Vidyagyan, Bulandshahr

