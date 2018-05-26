CBSE Class 12th result 2018 declared, meet the toppers

CBSE Class 12th result 2018: Despite suffering from Cerebral palsy, Agam Dua from Ludhiana secured 90.6 per cent. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh Despite suffering from Cerebral palsy, Agam Dua from Ludhiana secured 90.6 per cent. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh

CBSE Class 12th result 2018: Three years’ in a row, a female candidate has topped the CBSE Class 12 exams, results of which were released today. Ghaziabad’s Meghna Shrivastava has scored a perfect 100 in four subjects – History, Geography, Psychology and Economics. In English Core, she got 99 marks taking her overall percentage at 99.8. While the second topper Anoushka Chand, also humanities stream student from a Ghaziabad school. She got 98 marks in English and 100 in rest subjects.

This year too, the girls have outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 results registering a pass percentage of 88.31 per cent against 78.99 per cent boys. The overall pass percentage was 83.01 per cent as against last year’s 82.02 per cent.

The third position is shared by seven students who got 497 marks out of 500. The best performing region is Trivandrum in Kerala with a pass percentage of 97.32 per cent. Chennai region’s pass percentage was second best at 93.87 per cent. Delhi was at the third spot with 89 per cent pass percentage, the officials said.

CBSE Class 12 topper Meghna Srivastava. (Photo credit: CBSE Class 12 topper Meghna Srivastava. (Photo credit: Facebook

The performance of the foreign students has gone up by nearly 2 per cent. In 2017, they scored 92.02 per cent while in 2018, they registered the 94.94 per cent. In the differently-abled category 2836 students appeard of which 2483 passed taking the overall pass percentage at 87.52 per cent. In this said category, A Vijay Ganesh has scored highest 492 marks out of 500. About 91818 students have got a compartment this year.

Astha scored 99.4 per cent in humanities. She celebrates success with family in Ludhiana. Express photos by Gurmeet Singh Astha scored 99.4 per cent in humanities. She celebrates success with family in Ludhiana. Express photos by Gurmeet Singh

All those candidates who have failed in one of the five subjects of the external examination shall be placed in compartment in that subject provided he or she qualifies in all the subjects of internal assessment. The candidate would have to appear in the compartmental examination, dates of which will be announced later.

To check result online, students have to go to cbseresults.nic.in. They need to then click on the link for CBSE Class 12 result 2018 link on the homepage. The result page will open. Enter roll number and other details. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a print out of the same.

