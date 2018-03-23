CBSE Class 12 Computer Science exam 2018: Students find paper balanced, language bit tricky

Students said the paper was not lengthy. (Representational image) Students said the paper was not lengthy. (Representational image)

CBSE class 12 computer science analysis: CBSE class 12 students appeared for their computer science exam today, on March 23. One of the scoring subjects, the computer science paper was balanced but had a tricky language. Some questions were designed to judge students’ analytical skills and thus required a good amount of time for thinking. Students said the exam was not lengthy as they had practiced most of the questions in their pre-boards.

All the questions were from the syllabus and most students are expecting above 90 per cent. The language did trick the students but those who understood the technicality of the questions could answer them. The paper had question for every student, thus making it balanced and scoring for all of them.

There were also few errors in the question paper and students were informed about the same in the hall.

Exams for both class 10 and 12 started from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same. The next exam for which class 12 students will now appear is that of economics, which will be conducted on March 26. A total number of 16,38,428 students had registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, a total of 11,86,306 students had registered. Students can find the entire datesheet of the exams at the official website – cbse.nic.in

Inputs from Sanjay Saxena, PGT CS, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd