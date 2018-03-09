CBSE Class 12 boards 2018: Easy Business Studies paper, case studies time consuming

CBSE Boards 2018: The exams for class 12 will conclude on April 4. Students can find the entire datesheet of the exams at the official website – cbse.nic.in (PTI photo) The exams for class 12 will conclude on April 4. Students can find the entire datesheet of the exams at the official website – cbse.nic.in (PTI photo)

The CBSE class 10, 12 exams started from March 5 and over 10 lakh class 12 students appeared for English, which was their first paper. Overall, a total of 28 lakh candidates are appearing for the exams of both the classes. The last paper for which class 12 students appeared was that of physics. According to teachers, the overall difficulty level of the question paper was higher than the last year. The students found it quite challenging and came up with mixed responses.

The third major exam was conducted today by the CBSE, for commerce students which was that of business studies. Read below to find the analysis of the entire paper.

With the expected mix of direct and case studies based questions, this year’s paper can be categorised as an easy one. The direct questions were also a combination of application based questions and high order thinking skill type of questions. Many students were worried and looked tensed after the paper. They said that the paper was tightly timed as expected, but the exhaustion was also due to the size of case studies. They were extremely lengthy. “The first fifteen minutes of reading time flew away”, commented many of them.

The considerable amount of time allotted per question was spent in reading the cases and the answers had to be completed within that time frame. Someone with proficiency in English would not have faced this problem. For an average child who is not well versed in the language, attempting this kind of a paper could be a daunting task.

The exams for class 12 will conclude on April 4. Students can find the entire datesheet of the exams at the official website – cbse.nic.in

Also, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has suggested that the CBSE, NCERT and other state education bodies reduce the syllabus by 50 per cent. Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister made the suggestion at the 65th Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) meeting.

Inputs contributed by Meera Pandey, PGT Business Studies, VidyaGyan, Bulandshahr

