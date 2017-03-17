CBSE Class 12 boards 2017: Business Studies paper had more value-based questions

CBSE class 12 boards 2017: The more confusing questions were of six marks and had the possibility of more than one answer. CBSE class 12 boards 2017: The more confusing questions were of six marks and had the possibility of more than one answer.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Business Studies (BSt) paper on March 16, 2017. The paper was simple with a few difficult questions, according to commerce students who appeared for the same on Thursday.

The BSt paper contained 21 questions with a total weightage of 80 marks which students had to answer in three hours. There were eight questions of one mark each, five questions of three marks each, six questions of four marks each and three questions of five and six marks.

There were a 2-3 value based and case study questions which required a depth of understanding and knowledge. The more confusing questions were of six marks and had the possibility of more than one answer. This, however, could be answered easily if the students knew the concepts well.

Read | CBSE exams 2017: Tips to score maximum marks in Business Studies paper

Vaneet Kaur, Business studies teacher from GD Goenka Public School, Greater Noida said, “The paper broke the tradition of rote learning. The questions were not direct and were based more on concept, knowledge and understanding. Students who will give the paper in the years to come should remember to attempt case studies and practice value based questions.”

This year, there is a good chance of scoring well and students are crossing their fingers hoping for papers with similar difficulty levels in all other subjects in the CBSE boards.

For more stories on CBSE boards, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd