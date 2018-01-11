CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2018: Datesheet released, check entire schedule here

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2018: The datesheet has been released at the official website cbse.nic.in CBSE Class 12 Exams 2018: The datesheet has been released at the official website cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2018 datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the exam datesheet for class 12 boards. All those students who would be appearing for the same can check out the entire schedule at the official website – cbse.nic.in. The exams which will begin from March 5 will continue till April 12. A score of at least 33 per cent in their internals and practicals is required to pass the subject and at least 33 per cent in the board theory examination to clear the subject as a whole. Also, the practicals are slated to begin from January 16.

CBSE Class 12 Boards 2018, datesheet

Monday, March 5

001 English Elective-N

101 English Elective-C

301 English Core

Tuesday, March 6

056 Dance-Kathak

057 Dance-Bharatnatyam

059 Dance-Odissi

069 CR Wrtng TR Study

609 Typography &CA Hin

662 Microbiology (MLT)

668 Dark Room Techniqu

730 Anatomy and Physio

731 Child Hlth Nursing

742 Clinical Biochemis

744 Retail Services

748 Information Storag

749 Fundamentals of TR

756 Introduction to HO

768 Music Aesthetics

776 Garment Constrctn

777 Traditional Indian

784 Salesmanship

787 Electrical Machine

793 Capital Market OPE

Wednesday, March 7

042 Physics

658 Optics

661 Clncl Biochem (MLT)

733 Primey Health Care

753 Front Office Opera

769 Music Production

Thursday, March 8

053 Fashion Studies

604 Offce Proc.& Prac.

625 Applied Physics

657 Bio-Opthalmic

663 Fund of Nursing II

666 General Physics

737 Food & Bevarage CO

750 LGSTCS,OPER & SUP.

751 Bakery

762 Basic Horticulture

781 Cost Accounting

800 Security

Friday, March 9

054 Business Studies

765 Floriculture

Saturday, March 10

067 Multimedia & WEB T

076 Nat. Cadet Corps

606 Off. Communication

745 Beauty & Hair

Monday, March 12

031 Carnatic Music Voc

032 Car.Music Ins (MEL)

034 Hind.Music Vocal

035 Hind.Music MEL.INS

036 Hind Music.INS.PER

664 Comm.Health Nur II

729 Basic Concepts OF

Tuesday, March 13

043 Chemistry

Wednesday, March 14

049 Painting

050 Graphics

051 Sculpture

052 App/Commercial Art

Thursday, March 15

055 Accountancy

Saturday, March 17

029 Geography

045 Biotechnology

665 Mat & Child H.Nur II

Monday, March 19

022 Sanskrit Elective

105 Bengali

107 Telugu AP

113 Odia

116 Arabic

117 Tibetan

118 French

120 German

121 Russian

123 Persian

125 Limboo

126 Lepcha

189 Telugu – Telangana

192 Bodo

193 Tangkhul

194 Japanese

195 Bhutia

196 Spanish

198 Mizo

322 Sanskrit Core

Tuesday, March 20

027 History

Wednesday, March 21

041 Mathematics

Thursday, March 22

046 Engg. Graphics

070 Heritage Crafts

075 Human Rights & G S

079 Library & Info SC.

626 Mech. Engineering

779 Textile Chemical P

780 Fin. Accounting

783 Marketing

796 Web Applications

Friday, March 23

065 Informatics Prac.

083 Computer Sscience

Saturday, March 24

072 Mass Media Studies

607 Typography &CA Eng

Monday, March 26

030 Economics

Tuesday, March 27

040 Philosophy

044 Biology

628 Autoshop RPR&PR

732 Community Health N

736 Food Services & BE

739 The CRTV & COM.PRO

752 Cofectionary

772 Design & Innovatn.

774 Fabric Study

778 Printed Textile

788 Electrical Applian

Wednesday, March 28

068 Agriculture

071 Graphic Design

073 Know Trad & Prac.

608 Shorthand English

610 Shorthand Hindi

622 Engineering Sci.

738 Evol & Forms of MM

747 Library System AND

785 Banking

795 Database Managemen

Monday, April 2

002 Hindi Elective

110 Gujarati

124 Nepali

197 Kashmiri

302 Hindi Core

Tuesday, April 3

003 Urdu Elective

104 Punjabi

106 Tamil

108 Sindhi

109 Marathi

111 Manipuri

112 Malayalam

114 Assamese

115 Kannada

303 Urdu Core

Wednesday, April 4

078 Theatre Studies

605 Secy.Prac & Accntg

632 AC & Refrgtn-I

659 Ophthalmic Tech.

660 Lab Medicine (CLN

667 Anatomy, Physiolog

799 Engineering Mechan

Thursday, April 5

037 Psychology

633 AC & Refrgtn -II

741 Laboratory Medicin

754 Advanced Front Off

763 Olericulture

766 Bus.Opertn & Admn

775 Basic Pattern Deve

782 Taxation

786 Insurance

790 Trouble Shooting A

794 Derivative Market

Friday, April 6

028 Political Science

627 Auto Engg.

Saturday, April 7

074 Legal Studies

735 Food Production -I

757 Travel Agency AND

764 Pomology

789 Operation & Mainte

Monday, April 9

048 Physical Education

Tuesday, April 10

039 Sociology

Wednesday, April 11

066 Entrepreneurship

734 Food Production-II

740 Geospatial Tech

743 Retail Operations

746 Holistic Health

Thursday, April 12

Home Science

Last year, a total of 19,85,397 students from class 10 and 12 have registered for the CBSE exams. Of them, 8,86,506 were from class 10 and 10,98,891 from class 12.

