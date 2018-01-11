CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2018: Datesheet released, check entire schedule here

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2018 datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the exam datesheet for class 12 boards. All those students who would be appearing for the same can check out the entire schedule at the official website – cbse.nic.in. The exams which will begin from March 5 will continue till April 12. A score of at least 33 per cent in their internals and practicals is required to pass the subject and at least 33 per cent in the board theory examination to clear the subject as a whole. Also, the practicals are slated to begin from January 16.
CBSE Class 12 Boards 2018, datesheet
Monday, March 5
001 English Elective-N
101 English Elective-C
301 English Core
Tuesday, March 6
056 Dance-Kathak
057 Dance-Bharatnatyam
059 Dance-Odissi
069 CR Wrtng TR Study
609 Typography &CA Hin
662 Microbiology (MLT)
668 Dark Room Techniqu
730 Anatomy and Physio
731 Child Hlth Nursing
742 Clinical Biochemis
744 Retail Services
748 Information Storag
749 Fundamentals of TR
756 Introduction to HO
768 Music Aesthetics
776 Garment Constrctn
777 Traditional Indian
784 Salesmanship
787 Electrical Machine
793 Capital Market OPE
Wednesday, March 7
042 Physics
658 Optics
661 Clncl Biochem (MLT)
733 Primey Health Care
753 Front Office Opera
769 Music Production
Also Read | CBSE Class 10 exams 2018: Exams from March 5, check datesheet here
Thursday, March 8
053 Fashion Studies
604 Offce Proc.& Prac.
625 Applied Physics
657 Bio-Opthalmic
663 Fund of Nursing II
666 General Physics
737 Food & Bevarage CO
750 LGSTCS,OPER & SUP.
751 Bakery
762 Basic Horticulture
781 Cost Accounting
800 Security
Friday, March 9
054 Business Studies
765 Floriculture
Saturday, March 10
067 Multimedia & WEB T
076 Nat. Cadet Corps
606 Off. Communication
745 Beauty & Hair
Monday, March 12
031 Carnatic Music Voc
032 Car.Music Ins (MEL)
034 Hind.Music Vocal
035 Hind.Music MEL.INS
036 Hind Music.INS.PER
664 Comm.Health Nur II
729 Basic Concepts OF
Tuesday, March 13
043 Chemistry
Wednesday, March 14
049 Painting
050 Graphics
051 Sculpture
052 App/Commercial Art
Thursday, March 15
055 Accountancy
Saturday, March 17
029 Geography
045 Biotechnology
665 Mat & Child H.Nur II
Monday, March 19
022 Sanskrit Elective
105 Bengali
107 Telugu AP
113 Odia
116 Arabic
117 Tibetan
118 French
120 German
121 Russian
123 Persian
125 Limboo
126 Lepcha
189 Telugu – Telangana
192 Bodo
193 Tangkhul
194 Japanese
195 Bhutia
196 Spanish
198 Mizo
322 Sanskrit Core
Tuesday, March 20
027 History
Wednesday, March 21
041 Mathematics
Thursday, March 22
046 Engg. Graphics
070 Heritage Crafts
075 Human Rights & G S
079 Library & Info SC.
626 Mech. Engineering
779 Textile Chemical P
780 Fin. Accounting
783 Marketing
796 Web Applications
Friday, March 23
065 Informatics Prac.
083 Computer Sscience
Saturday, March 24
072 Mass Media Studies
607 Typography &CA Eng
Monday, March 26
030 Economics
Tuesday, March 27
040 Philosophy
044 Biology
628 Autoshop RPR&PR
732 Community Health N
736 Food Services & BE
739 The CRTV & COM.PRO
752 Cofectionary
772 Design & Innovatn.
774 Fabric Study
778 Printed Textile
788 Electrical Applian
Wednesday, March 28
068 Agriculture
071 Graphic Design
073 Know Trad & Prac.
608 Shorthand English
610 Shorthand Hindi
622 Engineering Sci.
738 Evol & Forms of MM
747 Library System AND
785 Banking
795 Database Managemen
Monday, April 2
002 Hindi Elective
110 Gujarati
124 Nepali
197 Kashmiri
302 Hindi Core
Tuesday, April 3
003 Urdu Elective
104 Punjabi
106 Tamil
108 Sindhi
109 Marathi
111 Manipuri
112 Malayalam
114 Assamese
115 Kannada
303 Urdu Core
Wednesday, April 4
078 Theatre Studies
605 Secy.Prac & Accntg
632 AC & Refrgtn-I
659 Ophthalmic Tech.
660 Lab Medicine (CLN
667 Anatomy, Physiolog
799 Engineering Mechan
Thursday, April 5
037 Psychology
633 AC & Refrgtn -II
741 Laboratory Medicin
754 Advanced Front Off
763 Olericulture
766 Bus.Opertn & Admn
775 Basic Pattern Deve
782 Taxation
786 Insurance
790 Trouble Shooting A
794 Derivative Market
Friday, April 6
028 Political Science
627 Auto Engg.
Saturday, April 7
074 Legal Studies
735 Food Production -I
757 Travel Agency AND
764 Pomology
789 Operation & Mainte
Monday, April 9
048 Physical Education
Tuesday, April 10
039 Sociology
Wednesday, April 11
066 Entrepreneurship
734 Food Production-II
740 Geospatial Tech
743 Retail Operations
746 Holistic Health
Thursday, April 12
Home Science
Last year, a total of 19,85,397 students from class 10 and 12 have registered for the CBSE exams. Of them, 8,86,506 were from class 10 and 10,98,891 from class 12.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App