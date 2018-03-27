CBSE Class 12 Biology exam analysis: Paper was easy as compared to the last year

The biology board exam was conducted by CBSE for class 12 students, today on March 27. (Representational image) The biology board exam was conducted by CBSE for class 12 students, today on March 27. (Representational image)

CBSE class 12 biology analysis: The biology board exam was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for class 12 students, today on March 27. The paper was balanced and most of the questions were application based. Students who would have gone through NCERT thoroughly could have easily attempted the question paper. The questions were not tricky and the paper had no element of surprise. The students can easily score full marks and overall it was a good paper. Question paper lacked diagram based questions and cross based questions.

Priti Gupta, Biology teacher of Manav Racha International School said, “Paper was easy as compared to the last year’s paper. Only two to three questions were repeated from the previous year. Most of the students also found the diagrams easy to attempt”.

Section wise analysis

Section A

It consisted of application-based questions. The questions were balanced and tested the depth of understanding of the students. These kinds of questions were a part of previous papers as well.

Section B

It consisted of more of application-based questions and were direct to-the point.

Section C

It consisted mainly explanation based questions. Three questions were evaluation based and had only one diagram based question.

Section D

It consisted of a value based question which was very commonly asked.

Section E

The questions were from the NCERT exercises itself and were from the expected topics.

Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com said,”Last year, ‘Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants’ had more weightage than ‘Human Reproduction’ whereas this year ‘Human reproduction’ has more weightage than ‘Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants’. The weightage of ‘Organisms and Populations’ was halved as compared to 2017. Marks’ weightage wasn’t similar as compared to that of last year.”

Overall, the difficulty level and applications of concepts in most of the questions were as per expectations. The paper was to the point and direct in terms of language of the questions. The time duration was easily managed by the students, which concludes that the paper was not at all lengthy.

Inputs from Shalini Almadi, Biology Teacher, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr

