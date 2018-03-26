CBSE Class 12 Biology exam 2018: Last minute tips to perform well, exam tomorrow

CBSE class 12 biology tips: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the biology exam for class 12 students on March 27. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the biology exam for class 12 students on March 27.

CBSE class 12 biology tips: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the biology exam for class 12 students tomorrow, on March 27. A vast subject, one can score pretty well in biology if he/she is thorough with the syllabus. The day before the exam is not the right time to start new topics, but students should only revise those parts and footnotes which might be of vital importance. Read out few quick tips and tricks to perform well in tomorrow’s exam.

— A day before the exam, students should practice important diagrams, revise all the process flow charts and important definitions.

— Do not try to cover the topics you are not well versed with. In short, do not study anything new on the day before the exam.

— Utilize the reading time and point the questions to be attempted first.

— While writing the answers, make sure to cite correct question numbers against the answers.

— Underline the key terms and key phrases of the answers.

— Keep a track of time while writing the answers.

— When attempting a question which is given in the form of a paragraph, underline all the question prompts so that you don’t forget to answer any of the parts.

— Draw the diagrams neatly and well-labeled. Use pencil to draw the diagrams. While drawing a diagram for an experimental set up, do not forget to write the steps of experiment.

— For the structural diagrams, functions of the respective parts can be cited along with the label only, if at all asked in the question.

— Write to-the-point answers within the proper word limit.

— Do not overwrite or erase. Instead cut the incorrect word or sentence with a single line and rewrite the word or the sentence.

— Revision of the answers after completing the paper should be very comprehensive. Read each question carefully along with its respective answer written by you. In short, check your answer sheet as a critic and correct the mistakes.

With inputs from Shalini Almadi, PGT BIOLOGY, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr

