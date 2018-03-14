CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper tomorrow, follow these tips to avoid mistakes

Try to understand the logic behind the conceptual, legal and technical concepts. Try to understand the logic behind the conceptual, legal and technical concepts.

CBSE will conduct accountancy paper for commerce student tomorrow. It is the time to revise important and not to look at the new chapters. Here are some dos and don’ts which students should keep in while appearing for the exam.

1. At first, read the questions carefully: Underline the main and key points in the allotted reading time. Generally, the students answer what they think right and not in the manner what exactly the examiner asks for.

2. Do not practice very complex and lengthy questions at the last moment of examination.

3. If your balance sheet/ sum does not tally, just find the difference and match this amount in the question and see whether you have given the second effect of such amount or not. Don’t waste much time in getting the balance sheet/sum tallied. You may utilise the same in solving another question.

4. Time management: Just double the time according to the marks allotted to an individual question. For example, a question carrying 8 marks should be attempted within 16 minutes. This way, one can finish the paper in about 160 minutes and be left with 20 minutes for revision.

5. Attempt all those questions first which you find easy to do. If you don’t know how to attempt a part of a question, leave space and attempt later.

6. Draw proper formats and write narrations: Draw lines with pencil to prepare Accounts and Journal Book and follow all accounting practices like writing Dr, Cr, date, particulars and amount etc.

7. Record all entries in the respective accounts simultaneously, that is, revaluation account, capital accounts and balance sheet. Avoid preparing them individually as one or more items may be missed which may create a difference in the balance sheet.

8. Do not try to cram anything: This subject is entirely based on the concept clarity. Try to understand the logic behind the conceptual, legal and technical concepts.

Inputs by Pawan Talati, PGT Accountancy, VidyaGyan Bulandshahr

