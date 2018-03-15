CBSE class 12 accountancy paper leaked on WhatsApp

CBSE Class 12 accountancy paper leaked: Purported copies of the paper were also doing the rounds on WhatsApp on Thursday morning. CBSE Class 12 accountancy paper leaked: Purported copies of the paper were also doing the rounds on WhatsApp on Thursday morning.

The Class XII accountancy paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allegedly been leaked. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia confirmed that the question paper, which has been exchanged on social media since last evening, matches with the set -II of the CBSE paper.

Purported copies of the paper were also doing the rounds on WhatsApp on Thursday morning. The same set of paper was received by the minister and was cross-checked.

“I had asked the Secretary and Directorate of Education to check and it is confirmed, the questions match with the set-II,” Sisodia told The Indian Express.

According to a source, the paper has been doing the rounds since yesterday on WhatsApp and social media. The source of this paper has allegedly been traced to the Rohini area in Delhi.

