CBSE Class 10th results: Girl who took exams on a stretcher scores 73 per cent

A student of Cambridge International School, Jalandhar, Khushi Gupta (15), who had fallen from her school’s fourth floor just two months before her final exams on January 10 has scored 73 per cent marks.

After suffering a serious spinal injury along with multiple fractures, the 15-year-old appeared for her exams on a stretcher. Delighted after knowing her result, Khushi Gupta said: “I could have done much better, but I am still happy that I have saved my entire year.” She added that even doctors were initially reluctant to let her appear in the exams.

“After taking permission from the doctors, I appeared in exams as I was given a writer and an extra hour to complete the paper. I fell unconscious during the exam too,” she said, adding that an ambulance would drop her to the examination centre for every exam.

