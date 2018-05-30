CBSE Class 10th results: Farmer’s daughter tops exams in Punjab, with 99.4 per cent

Taranpreet Kaur with her parents. Express Taranpreet Kaur with her parents. Express

TARANPREET KAUR of village Vajidke Khurd in Barnala district has topped in Punjab in CBSE Class X, scoring 497 out of 500 (99.4%).

Daughter of a farmer, Taranpreet was a student of Broadway Public School at Manal village in this district.

Talking to The Indian Express, Taranpreet said, “It is unbelievable for me. Though I was sure of getting 95 plus, more than 99% is a dream come true for me.” Taranpreet’s mother is a housewife who could hardly help her in studies. “My paternal uncle, who shifted to Canada about six months back, used to motivate me often. Apart from this, my teachers used to guide me wherever I needed them. I did self-study as it is not easy to get a tuition teacher in a village. Also, I never felt the need for the same,” Taranpreet said.

Taranpreet’s school was about 10 km from her house and she used to travel by school bus. She has now opted for humanities stream with maths, political science, and economics as a combination. She said she liked political science and mathematics while economics came in the package. “My school had no option for humanities and hence have I shifted to Gurpreet Holy Heart Public School, which is about a km from our village,” she said. Taranpreet’s father Tarlochan Singh has 16 acres of land.

“I had no idea what Taranpreet was studying, though I was always concerned she should get good education. She is free to follow her dreams the way she likes,” he said.

Taranpreet said she wanted to prepare for UPSC exams while doing her graduation as she wanted to be an IAS officer.

Sonepat girl bags 2nd all-India rank

Chandigarh: Sonepat’s Shrestha Sharma has secured second place in the CBSE’s Class X result which was declared on Tuesday. Seven students have reportedly secured second position in the country by securing 498 out of 500 marks.

Shrestha’s father, Arvind Sharma, is a businessman, while her mother is a school teacher. The family lives in Sector 15 of Sonepat. Sharma family told the local media that Shrestha wants to pursue engineering from an IIT in the future. —ENS

Two toppers tie in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Two students topped Ludhiana city scoring 98.6 per cent marks (493/500) as CBSE declared Class X results on Tuesday. Pulkita Puri from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar and Gautam Jain from Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar were the joint toppers in Ludhiana with 98.6 per cent marks. —ENS

