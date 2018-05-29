CBSE 10th Results 2018: Check out the revaluation, marks verification procedure

CBSE 10th results 2018: The result of Class 10 exams are announced on May 29. Express photo by Prem Nath CBSE 10th results 2018: The result of Class 10 exams are announced on May 29. Express photo by Prem Nath

CBSE 10th results 2018: The CBSE has released the result for Class 10 examination today, on May 29, recording an overall pass percentage of 86.70. All those who have succeeded in the same will now move to Class 11 and opt for their preferred stream such as arts, commerce, medical and non-medical. As many as 1,86,067 candidates got a compartment. Students need to score at least 33 per cent of the total in each subject (including the internals and practicals) in order to pass. This means they don’t need to secure 33 per cent separately in board exams and internal assessments. Earlier, the students have to secure 33 per cent in the board exams and in internal assessment separately.

Revaluation/ marks verification process

In case someone has not fared well or is unsatisfied with his/her marks or performance, he/she can apply for revaluation/verification of marks/grades. In this process, the marks total will be checked. Only calculation mistakes will be verified. The examiner will also check whether any question is left unchecked. Any error related to it would then be corrected. Students can also obtain the photocopy of their answer sheets. There will not be any re-checking of the answer sheets. The official notification regarding the same will be released shortly on the websites itself.

Students will have to fill the online application form for revaluation, once released. They will also have to make a fee payment. It should be noted that the CBSE would not accept any offline request forms.

In order to check the scores, students should visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in. They should then click on the exam result link. Enter your roll number, date of birth, school number and centre number in the provided fields. On submitting the same, your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

