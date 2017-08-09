CBSE Class 12th results 2017 date and time: Results to be declared this week at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 12th result 2017: The students can access the result at cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Class 12th result 2017: The students can access the result at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s is likely to announce the results of class 12 compartment or improvement examinations this week at cbse.nic.in. The exam was held from July 17 onwards. The compartment exam is held for those students who had failed to clear a subject during the board exams that were held in March. The result for class 12 board annual exams was declared on May 28 while the results of class 10 were declared on June 2, 2017.

In the notification released by the CBSE, they have said, “The result of the examination is likely to be declared in the second week of August, 2017.This is only a Probable date for declaration of result. No enquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be attended to.” Read | CBSE Class 12 result topper is Raksha Gopal, click here

CBSE Class 12th result 2017: How to download results

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Class 12th result 2017.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and security code in the fields provided and submit the information.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

