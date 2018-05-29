CBSE Class 10th results 2018: Amid paper leak and annual exam system comeback, steep fall by 10.45% in Panchkula region pass percentage

CBSE 10th results 2018: Gautam Jain of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir with family in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) CBSE 10th results 2018: Gautam Jain of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir with family in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

CBSE 10th results 2018: The overall pass percentage in Panchkula region witnessed a steep fall by 10.45% as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for class-10 board exams Tuesday. Panchkula region includes Punjab, Haryana, UT Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. A total of 2,40,177 regular students from region appeared of which 2,10,520 have passed. The overall pass percentage in region stood at 87.65 per cent, the lowest since 2014. Also, there is a steep fall of 10.45 per cent in overall pass percentage compared to last year when 98.1% in region had cleared the exams.

A total of 29,657 students have failed this year from region. Last year, just 4,971 had failed and 2,35,645 students have passed of 2,40,616 who appeared. The overall pass percentage of Panchkula region is the lowest in five years. In 2014, it was 99.49% followed by 97.9% in 2015 and 98.1 per cent in 2016 and 2017 both.

The overall pass percentage of Panchkula region 87.65 per cent is slightly better than national average of 86.70%. Region-wise, Thiruvananthapuram (99.60%) , Chennai (97.37%) and Ajmer (91.86%) are far ahead of Panchkula and placed as top-three regions. Delhi region (78.62%) recorded lower pass percentage than Panchkula.

Girls have again performed better than boys in region. A total of 1,42,832 boys appeared of which 1,20,886 passed and boys pass percentage is 84.64%. The overall pass percentage for girls is 92.08 per cent. Of 97,345 girls who appeared, 89,634 cleared the exams. Last year 97.68 per cent boys and 98.77 per cent girls cleared exams in Panchkula region. Boys pass percentage has fallen by 13.04 per cent and that of girls by 6.69 per cent.

As per state-wise pass percentage in Panchkula region, Jammu & Kashmir has topped the region with the highest 96.28 per cent overall pass percentage followed by Himachal Pradesh (94.45 per cent), Punjab (88.95 per cent), Haryana (88.54 per cent) and UT Chandigarh (66.21 per cent).

This year, the annual exams and marking system for class-10 has made a comeback after eight years. In 2010, the board started with Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE) system under which students were given subject wise grades (A1 to E2) and an overall Cumulative Grade Point Assessment (CGPA) (4 to 10). No percentage was calculated. The step, as per the board, was to ‘reduce burden’ on students.

However, the annual exams were restored last year and this time students have been given individual marks in each subject. They attempted a theory paper for 80 marks and 20 marks for internal assessment were given by schools. Also, CBSE exams were mired in controversy this year after the board admitted that mathematics paper was leaked. A re-exam was also announced but cancelled later. Some students have alleged that due to paper leak, board has apparently followed an extremely strict and tight marking approach.

RJ Khanderao, Panchkula region director, CBSE said that independent private schools in region have performed better than government schools. He however refused to comment on 10 per cent downfall in region’s result.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd