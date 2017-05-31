CBSE Class 10th results 2017 not releasing today, to be out in June first week at cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th results 2017 to be announced in June first week CBSE Class 10th results 2017 to be announced in June first week

Amid rumours of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th results annoucement date, CBSE has clarified that they are not declaring the result today. “We will inform the students and press in a day advance. The results will be out in the first week of June. We are working on it,” said an official. The CBSE has announced the results of Class 12 on Sunday, May 28 after almost week long delay. The Board had followed the moderation policy and the overall pass percentage stands at 82 per cent.

The students should keep their roll number handy to view their results online. A total of 19,85,397 students from Classes 10 and 12 have registered for the board exams 2017 out of, 8,86,506 are from Class 10.

CBSE Class 10th results 2017: Where to check results

The students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

CBSE class 10th results 2017: How to download marksheet

– Go to the official websites mentioned above

– On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE class 10 results of 2017.

– Enter your roll number and security code in the fields provided and submit the information.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

For more updates on CBSE Class 10th results 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd