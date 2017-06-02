CBSE 10th results 2017: Where and how to check results

CBSE 10th results 2017: Apart from the CBSE websites, students can also view their results on the Bing search engine. (Representational image) CBSE 10th results 2017: Apart from the CBSE websites, students can also view their results on the Bing search engine. (Representational image)

CBSE 10th results 2017: CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet confirmed the Class 10th results declaration date. While many websites are claiming the result to be declared today, however going by the past trend, CBSE always announces the result date a day in advance. However, if not today, the Board may release Class 10th results 2017 by this weekend.

The students should keep their roll number handy to view their results online.

Contents

1. Steps to check CBSE 10th results 2017

2. Where to check the CBSE class 10th results 2017

3. Passing marks and passing percentage for class 10th for CBSE

1. CBSE 10th results 2017: Where to check results

The students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Apart from the CBSE websites, students can also view their results on the Bing search engine. Read | CBSE 10th result to be on Bing search. Click here

2. CBSE 10th results 2017: How to download results

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE class 10 results of 2017.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and security code in the fields provided and submit the information.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

3. CBSE 10th results 2017: What are the passing marks

You can only pass if you score a grade higher than E, that is, at least 33 per cent marks in all the five subjects of external examination in the main or at the compartmental examinations.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd