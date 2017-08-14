CBSE Class 10th compartment result date and time 2017: Results likely to release this week at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th compartment results 2017: The annual examination of class 10 was held in March, results of which were declared on June 2, 2017. CBSE 10th compartment results 2017: The annual examination of class 10 was held in March, results of which were declared on June 2, 2017.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s is likely to announce the results of class 10 compartment or improvement examinations this week at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The exam was held from July 17 onwards. The Board has already announced the result of class 12 compartment examination next week. Candidates can check this page to keep a tab on the result declaration date and time.

CBSE Class 10th result 2017: How to download results

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Class 10th result 2017.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and security code in the fields provided and submit the information.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

This year, a total of 19,85,397 students from Classes 10 and 12 have registered for the board exams out of which 8,86,506 are from Class 10. The overall pass percentage stands at 82 per cent.

For the next academic year, that is, 2017-18, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made six subjects mandatory for students appearing for their class 10 board exams. Students, therefore, have to appear for a vocational subject as an additional course.

