CBSE class 10 students need 33% to pass board exams 2018

Providing relief to a large number of class 10 students who will be appearing for board exams next week, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has decided to grant a one-time relaxation in passing marks. This new rule is only for current batch students, the pass mark criteria have been kept at overall 33 per cent. There will be no need for them to secure 33 per cent separately in board exams and internal assessments. The class 10 exams were made optional by the Union HRD Ministry from 2010-11 batch, however, from this, every student has to mandatorily appear for the class 10 exams.

“The examination committee of the board in its meeting held on February 16 after considering the circumstances and the facts that the current batch of class 10 (2018) is coming from a different assessment background while they were in class 9 (in 2017) resolved to approve the following for this batch as a one-time measure,” an official notification said.

In order to pass, a student has to secure a total of 33 per cent (internal assessment and theory marks combined). Earlier, the board had put in place a mandatory clause of securing 33 per cent in the board exams and another 33 per cent in internal assessment.

The candidates in current batch appearing in 2018 for class 10 exams and having additional subjects as 6th or 7th may also be exempted from mandatory pass criteria norms in the subjects provided the additional subjects comprises of internal assessment of 2o marks and board examinations of 80 marks.

