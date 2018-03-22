CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper: Direct questions made it easy, students find history section lengthy

Students coming out from examination centre at Mohali. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Students coming out from examination centre at Mohali. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

CBSE conducted class 10 social science question paper today and the subject experts as well as students found the paper well-balanced. This time, the board has changed the exam pattern with only a handful of practical questions have come in the paper. As per the Sushil Thapa, social science teacher, VidyaGyan school, the paper was balanced and the questions were from NCERT books. “There was no overall choice in the exam. However, internal choice was there in few questions. Nothing was out of syllabus. An average student can score above 70 per cent in a paper like this.”

Some students found map part tricky. While many felt the questions were pretty direct and easy, however overall the paper was a bit lengthy. The paper was divided into four parts:

History:

The questions were easy and well-practiced by students. Everything was from the syllabus itself.

Geography:

The questions were practical based to test the understanding of the students.

Political Science:

The questions were from the NCERT exercises and those who would have done thorough revision could have helped students in cracking the exam.

Economics:

The economics questions were a bit twisted in language but that was mandatory to test the ability of students to answer.

As per Rajshekhar Ratrey, Toppr.com the paper was easy. “It was easy just like last year, although, marks’ weightage wasn’t similar as compared to that of last year. Most of the students attempted more than 90 per cent paper. According to our analysis, 70 plus out of 80 is easily scorable. Overall, the level of the paper was easy; history map was slightly difficult for some students,” he said.

