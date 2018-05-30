CBSE Class 10 results: Massive drop in Chandigarh govt school pass per cent

With at least six government schools in the city hitting rock bottom with a pass percentage between 19 and 30 in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results on Tuesday, the pass percentage in government institutes saw a massive drop as compared to last two years. Last year, the pass percentage of Chandigarh’s government schools was 95.12 per cent, while it was 94.77 in 2016. As many as 100 students from 89 schools had secured 10 CGPA.

With Chandigarh becoming the worst performer in the Tricity with a pass percentage of 66.21 as compared to 96.27 last year, a significant factor could be the fact that all 90 government schools in Chandigarh are affiliated to the CBSE. The union territory education department will release the compiled results on Wednesday, but according to information, the six schools that have got a pass percentage between 19 and 30 are Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 25, with 19.35 per cent; Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Khuda Ali Sher, with 19.82 per cent; Government High School, Sector 24 A with 21.4 per cent; GMHS-38W with 25 per cent; GMSSS-Maloya with 25.33 per cent; and GMHS-Dhanas RC 1 with 28 per cent.

Five government schools recorded a pass percentage between 40 and 50, followed by three between 50 and 60, four between 60 and 70, two between 70 and 90, and four above 90.

However, there was some good news as Isha Rawat of GMSSS-37B got 98.6 per cent to be ranked among the top 13 of Tricity, while GMSSS-MHC Manimajra has recorded a pass percentage of 98.8. Mohali and Panchkula have recorded a pass percentage of 93.24 and 91.55, respectively. However, all the government schools in these two cities are affiliated to their own state boards.

A government school teacher attributed this to other duties assigned to them. “Taking stock of proper functioning of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and 15 different school funds distracted teachers. Teachers are also asked to take care of scholarships, midday meal, election duty and collection of school fee, among other duties. The result of private schools are better in comparison with government ones because they don’t let their teachers be distracted from classroom teaching. They don’t assign any other work to teachers,” the teacher said.

