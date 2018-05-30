CBSE Class 10 results: Four students top Tricity, three of them from Panchkula

Abhinna Agarwal with his parents at Delhi Public School in Sector 40, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Abhinna Agarwal with his parents at Delhi Public School in Sector 40, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Four students, all IIT aspirants, emerged Tricity toppers with 98.8 per cent in the Class 10 board examination, the results of which were declared by the CBSE two hours before the scheduled time at 4 pm on Tuesday. Students, who were caught unawares by the change in timings, started reaching their schools only after 3 pm to celebrate with peers, parents and teachers. This is the first time since 2009 that Class 10 students appeared for the board examination after the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system was scrapped last year.

In another masterstroke, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has contributed three out of four toppers. Aniket Chaudhri, Rahul Jassal and Garima Gupta from the school joined Abhinna Agarwal of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, at the top of the table. The school has the maximum toppers with five students among the top 14. As many as 116 students out of 225 from the school have scored 90 per cent and above.

In Class 12 results, too, declared on May 26, three stream toppers in the Tricity were from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. Pranav Goyal, who bagged AIR 4 in JEE Main 2018 recently, is the non-medical topper with 97.2 per cent. Commerce topper Muskan Goel scored 97.8 per cent and Eishvauk Aggarwal scored 97.6 to top the medical stream.

Gulshan Kaur, principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, said, “I am extremely happy with the results, but this is more of a responsibility to score even better next year. I was scared for Class 10 students as they appeared for the board examination for the first time since CCE was scrapped. But I’m proud of their achievement.”

Chandigarh schools Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School and Ajit Karam Singh International Public School (AKSIPS), Sector 41, and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37-B, DAV School, Sector 8, also feature among the top 14.

Parul, Aarushi Doomra and Anhad Kaur from Bhavan Chandigarh scored 98.6 per cent along with Akoola Agarwal of KB DAV, Isha Rawat of GMSSS-37B and Ritika Chadha of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. Sarthak Kohli of AKSIPS scored 98.4 per cent along with Riva Gupta of KB DAV, Tanish Tuteja of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, and Harshika Verma of DAV School, Sector 8. Last year, Panchkula’s Manav Mangal School topped the CGPA list with 45.9 per cent students getting perfect 10, followed by AKSIPS-41 with 41 per cent students with 10 CGPA and Dikshant International School, Zirakpur, with 39 per cent students with 10 CGPA.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App