CBSE Class 10 English paper: Students to be compensated for typo error

In a relief to thousands of students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today decided to provide compensation of two marks to Class 10 students for a typing error in the English question paper. The English paper was held on March 12. Several teachers and students had approached the Board with the plea that the paper held on March 12 had certain errors in the comprehension passage section. Students had to read a passage and write synonyms for the words endurance, obstruction, and motivation. But the paragraphs they were supposed to look at were incorrectly marked, they had said in an online petition.

“The typing error has been noticed and it has been Board’s policy to not let students face any disadvantage. The marking scheme has been decided in the interest of students and all those who appeared for the particular question will be awarded two marks,” a senior CBSE official said.

As per Swati Saxena, TGT English, VidyaGyan Bulandshahr, “Questions covered almost the entire syllabus. However, subjectivity was missing in a few questions. For example, ‘In the story, ‘Shady Plot’, why did Helen appear in bits and pieces?’ was a vague question in sense that there was much more (content) that must have become a part of the paper.”

Similarly, ‘What will Shakespeare’s friend realise when he rises on the day of Judgement?’ sounded the same. The Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on March 5 and concluded by April 25.

