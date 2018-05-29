CBSE 10th result 2018 today: Top 5 things you need to know

CBSE 10th result 2018: Students await their CBSE results on their phones. (Express photo) CBSE 10th result 2018: Students await their CBSE results on their phones. (Express photo)

CBSE 10th Result 2018, CBSE Board 10th Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of Class 10 examination tomorrow, May 29. The Board had announced the results of Class 12 on May 26. This year, the CBSE has made several changes in the passing mark criteria and other things. Know all of them here:

CBSE 10th result 2018: Top five things you need to know

CBSE exams are compulsory: After seven years, the Class 10 exam has been made mandatory. In 2009, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry said the Class 10 exams will be made optional, which started in 2010-11. This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.

CBSE Class 10th pass marks: Students need to score at least 33 per cent of the total in each subject (including the internals and practicals) in order to pass. This means they don’t need to secure 33 per cent separately in board exams and internal assessments. Earlier, the students have to secure 33 per cent in the board exams and in internal assessment separately.

CBSE 10th paper leak: This year, the board was rocked with several reports of paper leak. The Class 10 Mathematics was allegedly started circulating in Whatsapp, an hour before the examination. Several arrests have happened since then. The arrested persons include a maths teacher of the school, Harmesh, and a former ABVP office-bearer.

CBSE allowed much-needed facilities: This year, the CBSE has allowed special concessions and facilities for students with special needs. So the students with disabilities were allowed a computer to write the examination as per their needs and skills.

CBSE results available online, via app and on mobile: CBSE will announce Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Google and Microsoft will also host results at google.com and bing.com. Students can also view their Class 10 results on UMANG mobile application which is available for Android, iOS and Windows-based smartphone. Also, the result will also be available at Windows app.

